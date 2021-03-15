International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances in a report released on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Tomkins anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.95 EPS.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.60.

NYSE IFF opened at $134.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.54 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

