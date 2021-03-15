International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NYSE:IFF traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $135.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,874,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.98. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $92.14 and a 1-year high of $143.09.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 236.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

