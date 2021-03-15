International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Shares of International Seaways stock opened at $19.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.80. The stock has a market cap of $546.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.30. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $12.44 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 82,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in International Seaways by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP raised its position in International Seaways by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in International Seaways by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 46,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.