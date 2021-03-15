Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Given “Outperform” Rating at National Bank Financial

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ITPOF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.97. 9,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.98. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $23.20.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 25.19%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.