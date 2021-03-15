Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ITPOF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial raised Intertape Polymer Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Intertape Polymer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

OTCMKTS:ITPOF traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 9,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400. Intertape Polymer Group has a 1-year low of $4.86 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions in Canada, Germany, the United States, and internationally. Its paper and film based tapes include pressure-sensitive and water-activated carton sealing tapes; industrial and specialty tapes, such as double-coated, duct, electrical and electronic, filament, flatback, foil, paper, polyethylene, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and stencil products; and complementary packaging systems.

