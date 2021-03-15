Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.54

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.54 and last traded at $16.29, with a volume of 71635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.41.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISNPY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

