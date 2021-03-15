Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $6.49. Intevac shares last traded at $6.46, with a volume of 62,748 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Intevac alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $155.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.96.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Intevac had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Research analysts predict that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Intevac by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,343 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 17,022 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intevac by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intevac by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,581,993 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 238,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.