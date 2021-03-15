Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 3.69% of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Investors Network acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,643,000. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 900,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 457,655 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,893,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,901,000 after purchasing an additional 233,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 373.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 183,794 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PHB opened at $19.28 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $19.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11.

