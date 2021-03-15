Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 11th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPKW. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,718 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 248,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPKW traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.15. 7,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,988. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.04. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $43.17.

