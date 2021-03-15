Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) will post $1.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Invesco’s earnings. Invesco posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco will report full-year sales of $4.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.84 billion to $4.98 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invesco.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $25.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.69. Invesco has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $25.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.31%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,157,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after purchasing an additional 383,184 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $9,654,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Invesco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,156,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $177,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $601,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

