Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Short Interest Update

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the February 11th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $12.70. 30,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,110. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.49. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 16,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 51,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 173,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

