Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 4.6% of Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $32,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at $313,368,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $315.79. 2,657,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,226,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.61.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.