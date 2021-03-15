Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for AstraZeneca (AZN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of AstraZeneca (LON: AZN) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

3/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

2/23/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/18/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/8/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 6,575 ($85.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/22/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a £100 ($130.65) price target on the stock.

1/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 8,250 ($107.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new £100 ($130.65) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – AstraZeneca had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

1/14/2021 – AstraZeneca was given a new GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 6,951 ($90.82) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 1-year high of £101.20 ($132.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £91.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7,290.88 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7,867.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a GBX 137.40 ($1.80) dividend. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $69.60. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1.15%.

In related news, insider Nazneen Rahman bought 258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

