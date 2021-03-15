Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF)

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,216 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,152% compared to the typical volume of 177 call options.

WisdomTree Investments stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.12. 14,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,467. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.61. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27. The stock has a market cap of $916.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WETF shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $399,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 23,526 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 70,580 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

