Investors Purchase High Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,784 call options on the company. This is an increase of 230% compared to the typical volume of 1,146 call options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.61.

HUN traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.45. 35,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.43.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUN. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,453,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 397,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 56,482 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

