Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,572 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the typical volume of 485 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,702. Blucora has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $873.43 million, a PE ratio of -3.01, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 11.19% and a negative net margin of 36.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Blucora by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blucora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

