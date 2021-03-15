Iota Communications (OTCMKTS:IOTC) Trading Down 12%

Iota Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IOTC)’s share price dropped 12% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 32,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 104,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29.

Iota Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IOTC)

Iota Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wireless network carrier and software-as-a-service company. The company operates through four segments: Iota Networks, Iota Commercial Solutions, Iota Communications, and Iota Holdings. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) solutions that optimize energy efficiency, sustainability and operations for businesses and commercial facilities.

