IOTA Price Reaches $1.28 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion and approximately $131.34 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00002290 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VITE (VITE) traded up 44.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00062682 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000173 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

