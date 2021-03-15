IQ.cash (IQ) Price Tops $0.0188

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $225,176.98 and approximately $113,980.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash token can currently be bought for about $0.0188 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.76 or 0.00451173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00060469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00051671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00095789 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00070052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $294.16 or 0.00546703 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000472 BTC.

IQ.cash Token Profile

IQ.cash was first traded on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 tokens. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.