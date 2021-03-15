IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Lifted to Overweight at KeyCorp

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) was upgraded by KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $218.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.70% from the company’s current price.

IQV has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.32.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $186.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.49 and its 200 day moving average is $173.34. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $81.79 and a 1 year high of $199.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. IQVIA’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that IQVIA will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,266,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,813,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,446,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $920,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Story: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.