iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the February 11th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

DMXF stock opened at $65.01 on Monday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.06 and a fifty-two week high of $67.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $363,000.

