iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lifted by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 48.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,002 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $90.56 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.79. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $91.34.

