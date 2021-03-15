iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 11th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,035,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 13,990 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $345,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,641,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $394,000.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $29.04 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.47 and a 12 month high of $29.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99.

