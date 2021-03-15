iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, an increase of 50.9% from the February 11th total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,529,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $25.45 on Monday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.