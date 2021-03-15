iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Update

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,400 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 11th total of 108,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL opened at $27.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $28.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.46% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.