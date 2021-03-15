iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $95.13. 51,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,569. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $96.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.50.

