iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.19% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,051,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 158,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,377,000 after buying an additional 35,651 shares during the period.

IGM opened at $358.32 on Monday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $183.27 and a 12 month high of $382.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $335.95.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

