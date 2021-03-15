iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Mather Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $33,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $152.01. The company had a trading volume of 78,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,625. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $152.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.68.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

