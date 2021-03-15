iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Change Path LLC

Change Path LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 174.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Change Path LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IWM stock opened at $232.21 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $234.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.59.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

