iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Lifted by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $37,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,199,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,869,000 after acquiring an additional 92,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,382,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,078,000 after acquiring an additional 159,271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,834,000 after acquiring an additional 85,738 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,763,000.

IJH stock opened at $264.30 on Monday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $117.87 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.96.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

