iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Increased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 279.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,887 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Personal Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 299.0% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 147,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 110,493 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 345.3% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 21,089 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 40,235 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.18. The company had a trading volume of 54,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,377. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $67.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.