iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 274.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,871 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 60.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF stock opened at $86.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.54. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $43.81 and a 1-year high of $93.67.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.