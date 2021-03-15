Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) PT Raised to $36.00 at HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $24.19 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $7.82 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $21.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.65 million, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Itamar Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

