Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40,864.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 48.55% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $361.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,965. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $363.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $354.06 and a 200 day moving average of $332.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

