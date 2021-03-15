Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $4.27 Million Stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.06% of US Foods worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new position in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,684,000 after buying an additional 229,574 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USFD traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $39.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.17 and a beta of 1.80. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $41.23.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.