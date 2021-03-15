Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $1.80 Million in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global raised Workday to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.30.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 78,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total transaction of $17,423,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.53, for a total value of $1,014,433.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321. 26.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $249.61. 28,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,160,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of -135.15 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.17 and a 200-day moving average of $230.43. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

