Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,784 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 3,236 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Williams Financial Group started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.83.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $35,548,550. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NKE traded up $3.98 on Monday, reaching $144.43. The company had a trading volume of 229,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,371,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 81.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

