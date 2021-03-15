Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New Investment in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,472,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,492,164 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,779,881,000 after purchasing an additional 599,727 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,348,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,846,774,000 after purchasing an additional 181,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $210.75. The stock had a trading volume of 166,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,829. The company has a market capitalization of $192.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.70. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $260.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.62.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.36, for a total value of $71,789.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,849.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,734 shares of company stock worth $17,378,238. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

