Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 22,823 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,950 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 22,823 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up approximately 0.6% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $8,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LVS shares. Bank of America cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

Shares of LVS traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.88. 301,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,529,879. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.