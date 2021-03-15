Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 308,662 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 308,662 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.35% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after acquiring an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,309,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,596 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,196,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,373,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,967,000 after acquiring an additional 392,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $3,919,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 21,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,393,665. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.97. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

