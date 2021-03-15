Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 9,645 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,641 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 9,645 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Ossiam grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 8,389.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 221,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,244,000 after purchasing an additional 219,227 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 699,220 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,871,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 104,593 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,845,000 after purchasing an additional 50,171 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,198,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded up $1.55 on Monday, reaching $124.17. 22,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,333. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $127.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.04. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

