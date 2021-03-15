iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.47) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITOS. SVB Leerink upped their price target on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.40.

ITOS stock opened at $39.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.09. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $107,192,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,112,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,988,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,662,000 after purchasing an additional 988,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,342,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $10,028,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

