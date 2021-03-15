Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) Upgraded to “Buy” by HC Wainwright

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) was upgraded by HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.
Iterum Therapeutics stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. Iterum Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.49.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Iterum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Iterum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $725,000. 10.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a novel penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
