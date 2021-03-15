ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.02

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 21918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

