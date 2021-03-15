ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year High at $65.02

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.02 and last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 21918 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.95.
The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 4.47%.
ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.
Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ITOCHU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITOCHU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.