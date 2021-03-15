Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IVN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of IVN stock traded down C$0.06 on Monday, reaching C$6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,828,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,966. The stock has a market cap of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -994.29. Ivanhoe Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 14.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.13.

In other Ivanhoe Mines news, Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$109,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$408,061.10.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located on the DRC's Copperbelt; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

