IXICO (LON:IXI) Shares Gap Up to $90.50

IXICO plc (LON:IXI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.50 ($1.18), but opened at GBX 102.85 ($1.34). IXICO shares last traded at GBX 103.94 ($1.36), with a volume of 15,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IXICO in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £48.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 88.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 94.89.

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

