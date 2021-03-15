J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,071.24

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,071.24 ($14.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,398 ($18.26). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,379 ($18.02), with a volume of 260,179 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,090 ($14.24).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -15.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,252.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,071.24.

In related news, insider Ben Whitley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total value of £25,473 ($33,280.64). Also, insider Timothy (Tim) Martin sold 4,370,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($15.02), for a total transaction of £50,255,000 ($65,658,479.23).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

