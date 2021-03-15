J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Sets New 52-Week High at $96.10

J D Wetherspoon plc (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $96.10 and last traded at $96.10, with a volume of 270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut J D Wetherspoon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -40.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.57.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

