Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 20,887 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 258.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,887 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 200,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 860.3% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,064,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,826,000 after acquiring an additional 953,633 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 85,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000.

IJR traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $114.78. 222,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,325,365. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.51.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

