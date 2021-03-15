Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 20,801 VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7,775.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 123,467 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 124,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 22,961 shares in the last quarter.

ESPO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.66. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $81.39.

